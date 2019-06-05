Do It Again – Celtic Legend Wants Neil Lennon To Repeat Transfer Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd has admitted he is hoping Neil Lennon can make quality signings in the transfer window this summer, just like he did during his first managerial stint at Parkhead.



Lennon, who took over from Brendan Rodgers as interim manager in February, helped Celtic clinch the treble treble by getting over the line in the Scottish Premiership and lifting the Scottish Cup this term.













As such, the Northern Irishman has been handed the managerial role at Parkhead on a permanent basis, as Celtic aim to continue their unprecedented domestic success.



However, Lennon is well aware of the fact that bitter rivals Rangers have come on leaps and bounds under Steven Gerrard and will be eyeing a number of options to strengthen his squad.





And ahead of Celtic’s pre-season preparations, Boyd has admitted he is hoping that Lennon can replicate the kind of signings that he made during his first stint as Celtic manager.







The former Bhoys captain also conceded the team need strengthening in a few areas, but stressed they have a good nucleus of players, who have now won the treble treble.



“There’s a lot of things that people don’t realise as well, obviously Neil’s got a different style of play possibly to what Brendan had”, Boyd said on Celtic TV.





“And trying to marry that during the end of the season and trying to nurse that along, he’ll now have a pre-season and this depends on when signing targets come in and when you can develop that.



“But you do have a nucleus of a team that has won the treble treble, that has been there over the course [of the achievement].



“We can add some freshness to it, like to add some players to it, we know we need to strengthen in certain positions and we need more quality.



“We’re just looking forward to, hopefully, Neil will get signings that gets close to the players he’s signed with us in the past, who have then gone on to enhance themselves in the English game.”



Some of Lennon’s most profitable signings at Celtic include Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama, Joe Ledley and Fraser Forster, who all went on to move to the Premier League.

