X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/06/2019 - 20:33 BST

Don’t Know If Celtic Interest Is Legit – Star Linked With Bhoys Tight-lipped

 




Denmark international Mathias Jorgensen, dubbed Zanka, is unwilling to be drawn on speculation that he is a target for Scottish champions Celtic. 

Recently a document from a Celtic transfer meeting was leaked and Zanka was detailed as a potential option for the Bhoys. 

 



Zanka, on the books at Huddersfield Town, could move on following their relegation from the Premier League, but he is not willing to be drawn on claims he is wanted by Celtic.

The 29-year-old admits he is not sure if the document is real.
 


And as such he does not feel in a position to discuss a potential move to the Scottish giants.



Zanka told Danish daily BT: "I cannot discuss whether it is legit or not.

"So I do not really want to talk about it", he added.
 


The defender has a further year left on his contract at Huddersfield, having joined the Yorkshire club from FC Copenhagen in 2017.

Huddersfield splashed out £3.5m to take Zanka to the Premier League and it remains to be seen how the centrre-back feels about playing Championship football next term given he is being linked with several clubs.

 