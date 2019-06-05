XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/06/2019 - 16:27 BST

I Found Gonzalo Higuain Signing Annoying – Olivier Giroud

 




Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted Maurizio Sarri signing Gonzalo Higuain in the January transfer window annoyed him.

Giroud ended the season well and scored in the final of the Europa League against his former club Arsenal and win the trophy for his current side.  

 



But the Frenchman was struggling to get game time for a major part of the season and he was frustrated about being overlooked on occasion by Sarri.

Giroud admits that Sarri did give him explanations for not playing him regularly when he demanded to know why.
 


But Giroud insisted that it annoyed him when the Chelsea manager decided to bring in his former Napoli striker Higuain in the winter transfer window.



Giroud was quoted as saying by French radio station RMC: “I went to meet him when I went to understand the choices he made.

“He did give me explanations.
 


“What was annoying was that in January he preferred to recruit a striker he knew very well, Higuain.”

Giroud eventually won his battle against Higuain in the second half of the season and he was preferred over the Argentine towards the end of the campaign.

And he admits he is happy Sarri picked up silverware.

"I am very happy for him that he won his first trophy, even if it was not easy for me. I am really happy for him, it was a great moment for him."
 