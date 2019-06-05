I’d Like To Try Something New – Christian Eriksen On Tottenham Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen has indicated that he will consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but admits that a quick resolution for his future is not in his hands at the moment.



Eriksen has a year left on his contract with Tottenham and the club are keen to see him sign a new long-term contract to extend his stay for the time being.











But Real Madrid are interested in getting their hands on the Dane and are plotting to snare him away from the north London club this summer.



And Eriksen has indicated that he would consider a new challenge, leaving Tottenham ahead of the start of next season.





However, he insisted that while it would be nice to sort out his future as soon as possible, he admits everything is not in his hands at the moment.







Eriksen has also not ruled out the possibility of signing a new contract with Tottenham if no club reach an agreement to take him out of the north London outfit.



“I have the wildest and the deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham and I don’t want to be negative”, the midfielder told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.





“But I have also said that I would like to try something new.



“I hope there will be a clarification over the summer and that’s the plan.



“In football, you don’t know when a clarification will come and it can happen anytime.



“For everyone, it is best if it happens as soon as possible but in football it takes time.”



He added: “It depends on Daniel Levy and another club would have to come [with an offer].



“Or I’d have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract but you can’t set a date.”



It remains to be seen who will come forward for Eriksen this summer, but the Dane is in a strong position to dictate his future.

