I’m Afraid You’ll Do This – Denmark Coach Gives Tottenham and Wolves Target Transfer Advice

Denmark coach Age Hareide has warned Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves linked Robert Skov against making a bad transfer decision this summer.



The 23-year-old has impressed at FC Copenhagen this season, scoring 32 goals and providing ten assists for his team-mates.











His performances have led to interest from several clubs outside Denmark, and there are suggestions that a number of Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on his development.



Tottenham and Wolves have been mooted as two clubs who are considering signing Skov during the ongoing summer transfer window.





Denmark boss Hareide is certain that at some point the winger will make his way into the national squad.







However, the Denmark coach is aware that the wrong transfer choice could stall his career as might not play regular football at a top club.



Hareide told Danish channel TV2 Sport: “It is clear that at some point he will step up and make his entry into the national team if he continues his development.





“The only thing I am afraid of is that he will leave and possibly sit on the bench and not get game time.”



Skov, who joined Copenhagen in January last year, has a contract until 2022 with the Danish outfit.

