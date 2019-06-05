XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/06/2019 - 15:12 BST

Juventus Linked Maurizio Sarri Prepared To Change Touchline Clothing If Required

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has indicated that he is prepared to wear formal clothing if required by Juventus.

Sarri joined Chelsea last year and led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League, while the Italian also won the first major trophy of his career with Europa League success.  


 



The Italian has continued to stick to wearing trainers even on match days and is not a big fan of dressing up more formally in a suit and tie like other managers.

With Juventus wanting him to become their coach, there are suggestions his dress sense could come in conflict with the more traditional needs of the Italian champions.
 


The Bianconeri want their coaches to be immaculately dressed in suits and ties and Sarri indicated that he is prepared to change.



But indicated his displeasure with coaches being so obsessed about looking dapper on the touchline.

He told Vanity Fair Italy when asked about his signature training gear on the touchline: “If a club require me to wear something else, I would have to accept it.
 


“I am fond of some of my young colleagues who wear a tie in the Primavera [Italian youth league] at the most unthinkable stadiums.

“They make me sad, seriously.”

Sarri is currently considered the leading contender to become the new Juventus coach.   
 