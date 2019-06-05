Juventus Linked Maurizio Sarri Prepared To Change Touchline Clothing If Required

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has indicated that he is prepared to wear formal clothing if required by Juventus.



Sarri joined Chelsea last year and led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League, while the Italian also won the first major trophy of his career with Europa League success.













The Italian has continued to stick to wearing trainers even on match days and is not a big fan of dressing up more formally in a suit and tie like other managers.



With Juventus wanting him to become their coach, there are suggestions his dress sense could come in conflict with the more traditional needs of the Italian champions.





The Bianconeri want their coaches to be immaculately dressed in suits and ties and Sarri indicated that he is prepared to change.







But indicated his displeasure with coaches being so obsessed about looking dapper on the touchline.



He told Vanity Fair Italy when asked about his signature training gear on the touchline: “If a club require me to wear something else, I would have to accept it.





“I am fond of some of my young colleagues who wear a tie in the Primavera [Italian youth league] at the most unthinkable stadiums.



“They make me sad, seriously.”



Sarri is currently considered the leading contender to become the new Juventus coach.

