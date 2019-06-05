Know How Strong English League Is – Giovani Lo Celso Addresses Tottenham Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Giovani Lo Celso insists there is nothing to report with regards to interest in his services from Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur.



Spurs boss Pochettino is keen to land Lo Celso from Real Betis, but the Spanish club are determined to drive a hard bargain if they are to lose his services.











The transfer speculation is swirling, but Lo Celso insists there is nothing to report, though he acknowledges being well aware of the strength of the Premier League, which provided all four finalists across the Champions League and the Europa League this season.



"There is nothing new about Tottenham", he told Radio La Red.





"I am 100 per cent focused on the national team", the Argentina star continued.







"We know how strong the English league is, but I am not focused on that."



Lo Celso's contract with Betis contains a €100m buy-out clause and Tottenham have reportedly had a bid of below €60m knocked back by the Spanish side.





It remains to be seen if Betis will compromise if Tottenham start to offer more money, but Pochettino is keen to strengthen his squad this summer and wants Lo Celso.



The player's former club Paris Saint-Germain would also take a bite out of any fee as they have a 20 per cent clause included in the deal signed to send the midfielder to Spain.



