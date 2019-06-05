XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/06/2019 - 14:08 BST

Leeds United Claimed To Be Aware of Winger’s Situation But Player Down Pecking Order

 




Leeds United are likely to move for other players before thinking about signing Albert Adomah during the ongoing summer transfer window, but are aware of his situation, it has been claimed.

The Yorkshire giants are likely to hold talks with Manchester City to take Jack Harrison back on loan to Elland Road ahead of the start of next season.  

 



However, Marcelo Bielsa wants to add more than one winger to his squad as he feels his team need more flair and creativity to challenge for promotion again in the 2019/20 campaign.

Adomah has been mooted as a possible target and he would be a cheap deal to pull off as Aston Villa have released the player.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 31-year-old winger is likely to be down the pecking order of targets for Leeds this summer.



Adomah is a name who has often been discussed inside the Leeds camp and the club are aware that he is available on a free transfer.

But the Yorkshire giants are likely to try and sign other players before taking the former Aston Villa winger to Elland Road.
 


Adomah scored four goals and provided three assists for his team-mates last season in the Championship.   
 