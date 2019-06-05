Leeds United May Give 21-Year-Old Reprieve But Duo Surplus To Requirements

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United may keep hold of Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot ahead of the upcoming season, opting not to ship him out.



Grot was deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road by Marcelo Bielsa last summer and subsequently earned himself a move to VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie on loan.











The 21-year-old has enjoyed regular first team football back in his homeland this season, after notching up 34 appearances in all competitions.



As such, Grot has put himself in good shape ahead of pre-season preparations with Leeds, as he aims to fight for a place in the first team under Bielsa.





It had been thought in some quarters Leeds could offload Grot as they bid to bring in cash, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the club are mulling keeping hold of him.







Grot is still just 21 years old and Leeds could view him as an investment worth persisting with.



However, it is claimed the picture is bleak for winger Hadi Sacko and midfielder Vurnon Anita, who do not have a future at Elland Road.





Dutchman Grot netted six goals and directly contributed to another three for his team-mates in the Eredivisie for Venlo this term.



Grot, who has represented the Netherlands across various age groups, joined Leeds from NEC Nijmegen in the summer of 2017.



He has a contract at Elland Road that runs until 2021.

