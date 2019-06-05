XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/06/2019 - 10:16 BST

Ligue 1 Side’s President To Make Most of Unai Emery’s Winger Desire, Big Asking Price Eyed

 




Rennes president Olivier Letang is hoping interest from Arsenal's boss Unai Emery can drive up the asking price for Ismaila Sarr this summer, it has been claimed in France.

Emery’s rebuilding job at Arsenal is set to continue this summer, as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad in a bid to secure a top four finish next season.  

 



As such, the north Londoners have been linked with several players, including Rennes winger Sarr, who has enjoyed a productive season in Ligue 1 this term.

And according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Rennes are hoping to drive up the asking price for the highly-coveted Sarr, amidst interest from Arsenal.
 


It is claimed the club president is well aware of how much Emery rates the 21-year-old and he is keen to use Arsenal's presence in the chase to push Sarr's price as high as possible.



Letang is claimed to be holding out for a fee in the region of €50m to cash in on Sarr this summer.

The Senegalese winger netted 13 goals and registered 11 assists for his team-mates during the recently concluded season.
 


He has earned 21 caps at senior level for Senegal, who have called him up for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Rennes have locked down Sarr to a contract that runs until 2021.   
 