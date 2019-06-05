Liverpool Enquiry Claim For Cardiff City Star Dismissed

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk of Liverpool having made a move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been played down.



The Reds could move to bring another goalkeeper on to the books this summer as Simon Mignolet is keen to leave Anfield.











Mignolet is desperate to play first team football and his prospects are not good with Alisson between the sticks at the European champions.



It has been claimed that Liverpool have made an enquiry about Etheridge, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, there has been no contact.





All eyes will be on whether Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does hold an interest in the Philippines international.







Etheridge, 29, spent time in the youth ranks at Chelsea and Fulham before making his mark in senior football at Walsall.



It is unclear whether going from being Cardiff's number 1 to a backup goalkeeper at Liverpool would appeal to Etheridge.





He has another two years left on his contract with the Welsh giants.



