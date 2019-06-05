Marcelo Bielsa Said I Was Selfish – Former Argentina Star On Dramatic Copa America Match

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Argentina international Martin Palermo has revealed current Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa called him selfish after he missed three penalties against Colombia on 4th July, 1999, in the Copa America.



Palermo, who is currently serving as coach at Mexican club Pachuca, having followed Bielsa into management, made 15 appearances at senior level for Argentina during his playing career.









The former Villarreal striker’s stint with La Albiceleste coincided with Bielsa’s tenure as coach with the national team during the late 1990s and early 2000s.



Palermo played for Bielsa's Argentina in a remarkable fixture in 1999, when Colombia thrashed the Argentines 3-0 in a Copa America game in which the then striker missed three penalties.





He has revealed that Bielsa was not happy that he stepped up to take the third penaltyu having already missed two, and dubbed him selfish.







Palermo also added that he replied to Bielsa that it was his obligation to kick the third penalty, as none of his team-mates stepped up to shoulder the responsibility or order him not to take it.



“After missing the three penalties against Colombia, Bielsa told me that I was selfish, he wanted me not to kick the third", Palermo was quoted as saying by Clarin Sports.





“I replied that at that moment it was my obligation.



"And that nobody gave me the order that I should not kick [it].”



Bielsa was sent off by the referee during the Copa America clash. Argentina reached the quarter-finals despite the group stage loss, but went out against Brazil.

