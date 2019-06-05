XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

05/06/2019 - 11:32 BST

Not Just One – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Claimed To Be Eyeing More Than Single Signing In This Position

 




Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add more than one winger to his Leeds United squad during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Despite finishing third in the Championship table, Leeds missed out on promotion this season after they lost to Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.  
 



Bielsa wants to launch another promotion campaign and has already been in conversations with Leeds director of football Victor Orta about recruitment this summer.

The Leeds head coach is aware that funds will be tight and has bought into the club’s plan to shop in the loan market in order to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.
 


Leeds are keen to get winger Jack Harrison back on loan from Manchester City this summer, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa wants to sign more than one wide man this summer.



The Argentine wants to add more flair to his attack next season and is keen to have more width in his squad.

Harrison remains on his agenda but Bielsa is keen to get his hands on one more winger this summer.
 


Swansea winger Daniel James was a target but he is now likely to join Manchester United.   
 