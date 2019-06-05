PSG Boss Wants Newcastle United Target To Stay, Player Made Need Guarantee

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel wants Newcastle United target Kevin Trapp to remain with the Ligue 1 champions and fight for his place in the team.



Trapp, who was shipped out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt after the arrival of Gianluigi Buffon last summer, has enjoyed regular first team football back in his homeland this season.











The German notched up 45 appearances in all competitions, as Eintracht Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.



And following his impressive loan stint in Germany, Trapp has attracted interest from elsewhere during the summer transfer window.





Newcastle have zeroed in on Trapp as an option to strengthen their squad, while Eintracht Frankfurt have already made an approach to sign him on a permanent basis.







However, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Tuchel wants to retain Trapp’s services this summer, as he aims to prepare for another season at the Parc des Princes.



It is claimed the PSG coach wants Trapp to fight for his place in the first team squad, offering competition between the sticks.





Despite Tuchel’s desire to keep hold of Trapp, the shot-stopper continues to remain in a strong position to make a decision on his future, especially as he has just a single year remaining on his contract.



As such, it is believed that Trapp will not opt to remain at PSG without a guarantee of regular playing time with the French champions.



The 28-year-old has earned three caps at senior level for Germany.

