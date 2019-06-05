XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/06/2019 - 15:31 BST

Rangers On Brink of Completing Formalities of Deal for Teenage Talent

 




Rangers are closing in on securing a deal for Portuguese talent Umaro Balde, who had a trial with the Old Firm giants.

The 16-year-old impressed the Gers coaching staff after undergoing a trial at the Hummel Training Centre last month.  
 



Balde, who is a product of the academy at Sporting Lisbon, is now available on a free transfer and Rangers are keen on snapping him up this summer.

And according to Portuguese daily Record, the Gers are close to completing a move for Balde, who could make the switch to Scotland in the coming days.
 


It is claimed that Rangers have reached an agreement with Balde and as such, he will walk in through the door at Ibrox soon.



Balde’s switch to Rangers will also prove beneficial to Sporting Lisbon, as it is believed the Portuguese side will receive 20 per cent of his future transfer fee, due to a sell-on clause.

The defensive midfielder, who has represented Portugal at Under-15 level, has turned out in the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon.
 


He will be eyeing making an impression for the Rangers academy sides, who enjoyed considerable success during their 2018/19 campaigns.

Steven Gerrard has forged a reputation for promoting talented academy stars to train with the first team at Rangers and Balde could follow the same path, if he can hit the ground running in Glasgow.

Rangers begin their pre-season preparations later this month.   
 