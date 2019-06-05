XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/06/2019 - 11:28 BST

Serie A Giants Concerned Over Deal For Manchester United Star

 




Inter are worried about finding an agreement with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku’s possible move to Italy this summer.

Lukaku has emerged as Inter’s top target for the transfer window and the club are working hard behind the scenes to put together a deal.  

 



It has emerged that Napoli have also joined the race and are prepared to put a €10m per year contract on Lukaku’s table in order to take him to the San Paolo.

But Inter remain ahead in the race as Lukaku wants to move to the San Siro to work under the tutelage of Antonio Conte next season.
 


The Nerazzurri are not too worried about agreeing contractual terms with the player, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, their scepticism about the deal lies in their attempts to agree on a deal with Manchester United.



Manchester United are ready to let Lukaku go, but have identified a price tag of €80m for the striker this summer.

They have also made it clear that they want an all-cash agreement and have rejected Inter’s offer to include Ivan Perisic as part of the deal.
 


Inter are also considering offering Mauro Icardi to the Premier League giants, but the Argentine’s preference is to stay in Italy.   
 