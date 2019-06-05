Serie A Giants Concerned Over Deal For Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are worried about finding an agreement with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku’s possible move to Italy this summer.



Lukaku has emerged as Inter’s top target for the transfer window and the club are working hard behind the scenes to put together a deal.











It has emerged that Napoli have also joined the race and are prepared to put a €10m per year contract on Lukaku’s table in order to take him to the San Paolo.



But Inter remain ahead in the race as Lukaku wants to move to the San Siro to work under the tutelage of Antonio Conte next season.





The Nerazzurri are not too worried about agreeing contractual terms with the player, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, their scepticism about the deal lies in their attempts to agree on a deal with Manchester United.







Manchester United are ready to let Lukaku go, but have identified a price tag of €80m for the striker this summer.



They have also made it clear that they want an all-cash agreement and have rejected Inter’s offer to include Ivan Perisic as part of the deal.





Inter are also considering offering Mauro Icardi to the Premier League giants, but the Argentine’s preference is to stay in Italy.

