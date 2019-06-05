Slaven Bilic Overtakes Chris Wilder and Chris Hughton In West Brom Manager Search

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has moved into pole position, ahead of Chris Wilder, Chris Hughton and Bruno Labbadia, to become the new West Brom manager following an interview with the Championship club, according to Sky Sports News.



The Baggies parted company with Darren Moore this season, but failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League after they faltered in the playoffs.













They are on the lookout for a new manager and Hughton, Wilder and Labbadia have all been touted as the next man in the Hawthorns dugout; Blades boss Wilder was recently claimed to be a firm favourite of West Brom.



But Bilic has emerged as the top contender to become the new West Brom manager this summer.





The former West Ham boss was interviewed by the West Brom hierarchy last night, where he explained his vision for the club.







The Croatian impressed the Hawthorns officials and has jumped ahead of the other names in the queue to become the next West Brom manager.



He is now the first choice of West Brom and the club are looking to get their new manager in place as soon as possible.





Bilic, who has been out of work since being sacked at Al-Ittihad in February, will be expected to challenge for promotion next season if he is appointed as West Brom manager.

