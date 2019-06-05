XRegister
06 October 2018

05/06/2019 - 11:23 BST

Southampton Book Target In For Medical

 




Southampton have booked in a medical for Moussa Djenepo after reaching an agreement with Standard Liege over a permanent transfer.

The Saints, who underwent a remarkable turnaround after the appointment of Ralph Hasenhuttl, are currently on the lookout for reinforcements that will strengthen their ranks ahead of next season.  

 



As such, Southampton have zeroed in on Malian winger Djenepo to bolster their attacking depth during the summer transfer window.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Southampton are poised to conduct a medical for Djenepo, after reaching an agreement with Standard Liege.
 


It is claimed the Saints have agreed on an initial fee of £10m for the permanent transfer of Djenepo from Standard Liege in Belgium this summer.



Djenepo netted 11 goals and registered six assists for his team-mates during the recently concluded season for Standard Liege.

He has earned eight caps at senior level for Mali, since making his debut back in 2017.
 


The 20-year-old joined Standard Liege from Yeleen Olympique in Mali on a permanent basis during the summer of 2017, after a short loan spell during the 2016/17 season.

Djenepo has been called up to represent Mali during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later this month.   
 