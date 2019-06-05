XRegister
06 October 2018

05/06/2019 - 16:46 BST

Tottenham and Juventus Target Nicolo Zaniolo Not Thinking of Future Yet Says Agent

 




The agent of Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo has remained coy over his client’s future at Roma for the time being.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Roma following his move from Inter last summer.  
 



He is one of the most coveted youngsters in Italian football at the moment and Tottenham and Juventus are interested in snaring him away from Roma during the summer transfer window.

Roma remain confident that they will be able to agree on a new contract with Zaniolo and keep him at the club next season.
 


Negotiations are expected to take place over the summer between Roma and his entourage for a new deal and both have indicated that they want to continue the partnership.



But his agent, Claudio Vigorelli, has remained non-committal about his client’s future at the club.

When asked about the attacking midfielder’s future, Vigorelli was quoted as saying by FcInterNews.it: “He just finished a fantastic season and now he is thinking of the national team.
 


“Then he will go to the European Under-21 Championship and then he will go for his holidays.”

Zaniolo and his entourage have indicated that their priority is to continue at Roma for the time being.   
 