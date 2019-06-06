XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 10:27 BST

Arsenal and Liverpool Make Enquires About Ligue 1 Striker

 




Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool have slapped in enquiries for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, though Manchester United are tipped as they likeliest club to make an opening bid.

The 22-year-old striker joined Lyon from Celtic last year and scored 20 goals in his first season with the Ligue 1 giants.  

 



The Frenchman’s future has again come under the scanner this summer and he has been linked with a move away from Lyon ahead of the start of next season.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool have all made enquiries about Dembele, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.
 


But Manchester United, who have been linked with Dembele, are claimed to be the furthest along the road when it comes to submitting a bid.



With Romelu Lukaku’s future uncertain, Manchester United are looking to bring in a striker and Dembele has emerged as a target.

It is claimed that a bid for Dembele is far from certain, but Lyon could receive a proposal for the striker. 
 


Lyon do not want to sell Dembele, but there are question marks over whether president Jean-Michel Aulas could resist a bid.   
 