Arsenal and Liverpool Make Enquires About Ligue 1 Striker

Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool have slapped in enquiries for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, though Manchester United are tipped as they likeliest club to make an opening bid.



The 22-year-old striker joined Lyon from Celtic last year and scored 20 goals in his first season with the Ligue 1 giants.











The Frenchman’s future has again come under the scanner this summer and he has been linked with a move away from Lyon ahead of the start of next season.



Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool have all made enquiries about Dembele, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.





But Manchester United, who have been linked with Dembele, are claimed to be the furthest along the road when it comes to submitting a bid.







With Romelu Lukaku’s future uncertain, Manchester United are looking to bring in a striker and Dembele has emerged as a target.



It is claimed that a bid for Dembele is far from certain, but Lyon could receive a proposal for the striker.





Lyon do not want to sell Dembele, but there are question marks over whether president Jean-Michel Aulas could resist a bid.

