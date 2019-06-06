XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 20:11 BST

Arsenal Ready To Meet Demands But Sampdoria President Won’t Sell Duo Until This Happens

 




Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero will not sell Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet to Arsenal until he has appointed a new coach. 

Marco Giampaolo is expected to take over at AC Milan, meaning Sampdoria need a new coach in through the door at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. 

 



Arsenal are claimed to be willing to pay €50m to take the pair to the Emirates Stadium this summer, and Ferrero is minded to accept the proposal from England.

But according to Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto, Sampdoria president Ferrero is not ready to sanction the deal yet.
 


The Sampdoria supremo first wants to get a new coach in through the door before conducting transfer business.



As such, Arsenal will have to play the waiting game as they look to take defender Andersen and midfielder Praet to England.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might look to use the delay to enter the fray.
 


Andersen has been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

 