Arsenal Star Receives Approach From Ligue 1 Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes have approached Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny to join the club this summer, it has been claimed.



The 33-year-old centre-back has a year left to run on his current deal with Arsenal and his future is up for discussion this summer.











The Frenchman is considering leaving Arsenal ahead of the start of next season as he is open to a fresh challenge in the twilight of his playing career.



A return to French football has been mooted and several Ligue 1 clubs are believed to be considering snapping up the veteran defender during the summer transfer window.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rennes have touched base with the player and are keen to sign him ahead of the start of next season.







The French club want to add an experienced head to their squad and Koscielny has emerged as an attractive option for them this summer.



The defender is yet to provide an answer but is believed to be considering the offer to join Rennes in the coming months.





Rennes would still need to agree on a fee with Arsenal but they are looking to convince the player first before holding talks with the Gunners.

