06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 14:04 BST

Asking Price Set For Leeds United Target, Whites Scouted 24-Year-Old

 




Swedish side Ostersunds have set their asking price for Leeds United target Hosam Aiesh. 

Leeds have been scouting the winger, along with his Ostersunds team-mate Dino Islamovic, as they eye making additions to Marcelo Bielsa's squad over the course of the summer. 

 



Ostersunds are ready to sell Aiesh for the right price and, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, the Allsvenskan club have decided they want at least €2m, setting the price Leeds would need to pay.

There was interest in the January transfer window from Turkey, with a bid of around €2m coming in for Aiesh, but the deal failed to go through.
 


It is unclear if Leeds will be willing to meet Ostersunds' asking price for the 24-year-old, with funds tight at Elland Road.



The Whites have been tipped to focus on the loan market due to their failure to reap the financial rewards of promotion, with defeat in the Championship playoffs.

Aiesh made his senior Sweden debut earlier this year, turning out against Finland.
 


Leeds are not alone in their admiration of Aiesh, with Nottingham Forest and Reading also claimed to be keen.

 