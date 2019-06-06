XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 22:40 BST

Aston Villa Show Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Target Maxi Gomez

 




Aston Villa are showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur target Maxi Gomez, it has been claimed in Uruguay. 

The Villa Park outfit are preparing for a campaign back in the Premier League and want to strengthen manager Dean Smith's options. 

 



Gomez has seen his stock rise through his performances in La Liga with Celta Vigo and has already been linked with Tottenham and West Ham from the Premier League.

Now, according to Uruguayan radio station Sport 890, Uruguay international Gomez has interest from two further clubs.
 


La Liga giants Valencia are looking at snapping the attacker up, while Aston Villa are also keen on securing his services.



The 22-year-old found the back of the net on 13 occasions over 35 La Liga games this season, including a strike in a 2-0 win over Barcelona in April.

Gomez has a release clause set at €50m in his contract with Celta Vigo and the Spanish side are reportedly holding out for it to be met.
 


It is unclear if Aston Villa would be willing to put €50m on the table to land Gomez.

 