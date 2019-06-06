Atletico Madrid Not Prepared To Pay Full Salary of Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are only prepared to pay a part of Alexis Sanchez’s massive wages in order to take him from Manchester United this summer, according to the Times.



The winger has been a disappointment since joining Manchester United from Arsenal in January last year and the club are desperate to offload him this summer.











Sanchez is the club’s highest earner with basic £350,000-per-week pay package and it is turning out to be a problem in Manchester United’s pursuit to let him go in the coming months.



His agent has been in talks with Inter and Juventus and there are suggestions that the player has also been offered to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.





Los Colchoneros are indeed interested in Sanchez, but they do not want to bear his full salary even if they sign the Chilean this summer.







Atletico Madrid are only prepared to pay a part of Sanchez’s massive pay package and are looking to structure a deal in such a way.



Manchester United could be forced to subsidise his salary in order to get rid of Sanchez this summer.





The Chilean is also keen to leave and it remains to be seen whether he agrees to take a pay cut in order to depart Manchester United.

