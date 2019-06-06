Boost For Arsenal As Target Is Not Transfer Priority For Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, who is being chased by Arsenal, is not a first choice transfer target for Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed.



Meunier has a year left on his contract with PSG and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parisians ahead of the start of next season.









The player has insisted that he would like to stay at PSG on a new contract, but the Parisians are yet to put forward an offer of a new deal to the Belgian.



The Belgian is prepared to leave if no new contract is on his table and has been heavily linked with a move to England with Manchester United and Arsenal mooted as destinations.





Meunier has been claimed to prefer a move to Old Trafford, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is not a priority target for Manchester United this summer, boosting Arsenal's hopes of landing him.







The Premier League giants are in the market for a new right-back and the PSG star is on their shortlist of targets.



But Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is their number one target and they are likely to move for Meunier only if they fail to land their first choice.





The Belgian could still land in the Premier League, with Arsenal in touch with his representatives, while there has also reportedly been a bid from the Gunners.

