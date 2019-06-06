XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 14:46 BST

Can’t Guarantee He’s Ready – League One Club Chairman On Leeds United Target

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has given a reference to Leeds United target Ben White, talking up his talent, but refusing to guarantee he is ready to play for a promotion chasing Championship side. 

Leeds have zeroed on on Brighton & Hove Albion defender White as a potential addition this summer and are reportedly plotting a loan swoop to take him to Elland Road

 



Young defender White spent the second half of last season on loan in League One at MacAnthony's Peterborough.

The Posh chairman has now given White a positive reference amid interest from Leeds, although he admits he cannot guarantee the defender is ready for the top of the Championship.
 


MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "Great lad, good in dressing room. Has s**t loads of talent.



"Can't guarantee he is ready for top of the Championship but would love to see him do well.

"Has all attributes to be top class CB", he added.
 


White would be expected to provide competition for Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper in the heart of the Leeds defence.

It remains to be seen if Leeds do move for the Brighton star and whether they can work out an agreement with the Seagulls.

 