Can’t Guarantee He’s Ready – League One Club Chairman On Leeds United Target

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has given a reference to Leeds United target Ben White, talking up his talent, but refusing to guarantee he is ready to play for a promotion chasing Championship side.



Leeds have zeroed on on Brighton & Hove Albion defender White as a potential addition this summer and are reportedly plotting a loan swoop to take him to Elland Road.











Young defender White spent the second half of last season on loan in League One at MacAnthony's Peterborough.



The Posh chairman has now given White a positive reference amid interest from Leeds, although he admits he cannot guarantee the defender is ready for the top of the Championship.





MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "Great lad, good in dressing room. Has s**t loads of talent.







"Can't guarantee he is ready for top of the Championship but would love to see him do well.



"Has all attributes to be top class CB", he added.





White would be expected to provide competition for Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper in the heart of the Leeds defence.



It remains to be seen if Leeds do move for the Brighton star and whether they can work out an agreement with the Seagulls.



