06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 21:10 BST

Developments Expected With Serie B Striker Linked With Crystal Palace and West Ham, Premier League Interest Strong

 




Developments could soon happen in the chase for Serie B striker David Okereke in the coming days, with strong interest from the Premier League, where he has been linked with Crystal Palace and West Ham. 

Okereke has turned heads with his performances in the Italian second tier for Spezia and is for sale to the highest bidder this summer. 

 



Crystal Palace and West Ham have been linked with the attacker, while Inter, Fiorentina and Juventus are fans within Italy; Saint-Etienne and FC Copenhagen have also been mooted as admirers.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, English clubs are pushing and have a strong case, with all eyes on developments that are expected over the coming days.
 


Juventus are paying close attention to Okereke and could make their own move to keep him in Italy.



Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have also had their name thrown into the mix, but a switch to Germany is considered a lower possibility than a move to the Premier League.

Spezia have no preference over where to sell Okereke and are seeking the highest possible bid.
 


They will though take the attacker's preference into consideration.

 