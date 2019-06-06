XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 09:42 BST

Eintracht Frankfurt See Offer For Newcastle United Target Rejected

 




Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Eintracht Frankfurt’s initial bid to secure a permanent deal for Newcastle United target Kevin Trapp.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell with the German club this season, as Eintracht Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.  

 



Despite being deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes last summer, Trapp is in demand ahead of the upcoming season.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel wants to retain his services, while Newcastle have been linked with a move to snare him away from Paris this summer.
 


Eintracht Frankfurt have also expressed their desire to secure a permanent deal for Trapp in the summer transfer window, with the German club launching an official bid.



However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, PSG have rejected the initial offer from Eintracht Frankfurt, who are believed to have made a proposal just below €10m.

It is claimed that Trapp could return to PSG next season considering the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, but the Ligue 1 champions could also look to offload him, should they get the right offer.
 


PSG are, it is claimed, holding out for a fee in the region of €15m to €20m, if they intend to cash in on Trapp this summer, giving a signal as to the amount Newcastle may have to pay to take him to England.

In addition to Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle, Inter are also interested in a potential swoop for Trapp.

The shot-stopper has just a single year remaining on his contract with PSG.   
 