Eintracht Frankfurt See Offer For Newcastle United Target Rejected

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Eintracht Frankfurt’s initial bid to secure a permanent deal for Newcastle United target Kevin Trapp.



The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell with the German club this season, as Eintracht Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.











Despite being deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes last summer, Trapp is in demand ahead of the upcoming season.



PSG coach Thomas Tuchel wants to retain his services, while Newcastle have been linked with a move to snare him away from Paris this summer.





Eintracht Frankfurt have also expressed their desire to secure a permanent deal for Trapp in the summer transfer window, with the German club launching an official bid.







However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, PSG have rejected the initial offer from Eintracht Frankfurt, who are believed to have made a proposal just below €10m.



It is claimed that Trapp could return to PSG next season considering the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, but the Ligue 1 champions could also look to offload him, should they get the right offer.





PSG are, it is claimed, holding out for a fee in the region of €15m to €20m, if they intend to cash in on Trapp this summer, giving a signal as to the amount Newcastle may have to pay to take him to England.



In addition to Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle, Inter are also interested in a potential swoop for Trapp.



The shot-stopper has just a single year remaining on his contract with PSG.

