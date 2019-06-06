Get Him – 21-Year-Old Everton Star Identified As Priority By Galatasaray Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim has made Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru a priority signing this summer, but the Turkish club have identified an alternative if they cannot get their man.



Onyekuru, who joined Everton from KAS Eupen in Belgium during the summer of 2017, has yet to receive a work permit that would allow him to play in the Premier League.











As such, the 22-year-old was loaned out for the second season in a row last summer, when he secured a move to Galatasaray in Turkey on a season-long deal.



The Nigerian thoroughly impressed during his stint in the Super Lig this season, as Galatasaray were crowned domestic champions at the end of the league campaign.





Onyekuru netted 14 goals and registered five assists for his team-mates in the Super Lig and as such, the Turkish champions are eyeing extending his stay in Istanbul.







According to Turkish daily Sabah, Terim has identified Onyekuru as a priority signing this summer, following the Everton loanee’s prolific stint at the Turk Telekom Stadium.



However, it is claimed that Galatasaray have also lined up Bruma of RB Leipzig as an alternative in the transfer window, if they are unable to secure a deal for Onyekuru this summer.





Despite their interest in retaining Onyekuru, there has yet to be any indication on whether a move could go through.



On the other hand, RB Leipzig are fully prepared to cash in on Bruma, who joined them from Galatasaray during the summer of 2017, in the transfer window.



Onyekuru is tied to a contract at Goodison Park that runs until the summer of 2022.

