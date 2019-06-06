XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 22:52 BST

He Has Genuine Quality – Former Rangers Striker Talks Up Gers Midfielder

 




Former Rangers star David Healy believes that veteran midfielder Steven Davis could play a crucial role in the success of the Gers next season.

The 34-year-old joined the Scottish giants for his second spell, initially on loan from Southampton, a move that is set to be made permanent after the midfielder agreed to sign a permanent contract.  


 



Healy, who played with Davis during his stint with the Gers, believes that the midfielder's experience will come in handy for Steven Gerrard and his team next season.

The other players in the team, Healy believes, will benefit from the experience of Davis, though it will be up to Gerrard to take the final call on team selection.
 


“My thoughts on Davo have always been positive, not only on the pitch but off the pitch", Healy was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.



“He can play a big part for Rangers going forward because he’s that good.

“I don’t want to be talking out of school because it’s up to Gerrard who he plays and in my opinion he is doing a very good job at Rangers but I know the quality that Steven has and I feel he will be a big, big player for the club next season.
 


“The thing about Davo is he has great experience which helps other players and he has genuine quality."

Rangers boss Gerrard took time to ease Davis into first team action at Ibrox last season, but the midfielder started in four of the Gers' final five Scottish Premiership fixtures.
 