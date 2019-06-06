I Can See Unai Emery At Juventus – Serie B Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie B coach Pasquale Padalino believes Arsenal manager Unai Emery would bring in some freshness if Juventus looked to appoint him.



Juventus are in the market for a new coach after Massimiliano Allegri left the club at the end of the season after winning a fifth straight league title with the Old Lady.











Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is Juventus’ choice to replace Allegri, but they would have to pay compensation of around €5.5m to buy him out of his contract at Stamford Bridge.



The Italian champions remain firm on getting Sarri, but Foggia boss Padalino feels there is another Premier League manager who would do a fine job for Juventus as well.





The Foggia coach believes Emery could do well at Juventus and his experience of managing in different leagues would bring in a fresh perspective to the Bianconeri.







Padalino told Italian outlet TuttoJuve: “I could easily see Emery [at Juventus].



“I think the Spaniard, who knows different leagues from the Italian one, can bring something fresh.





“The Arsenal coach would surely bring in more advantages in Europe.”



Arsenal are tipped to stick with Emery despite the Gunners finishing outside the top four and losing timidly to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

