I Wouldn’t Be Afraid To Leave Spain – Tottenham Target Dani Ceballos On Future

Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Ceballos has insisted he is keen to succeed at Real Madrid and is convinced he will do so, but admits he is not afraid to go abroad if he does not get enough minutes on the pitch.



Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with identifying Ceballos as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen this summer.











But the player's first goal is to succeed at Real Madrid, even if he is not prepared to rule out leaving if he does not receive enough game time under Zinedine Zidane.



He told Cadena Cope: "I am very ambitious, I have four more years [on my contract] in Madrid and a high [buy-out] clause. My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid and I think I will do it."





And Ceballos, looking at what could happen, added: "I'm not afraid to leave Spain, Italy, Germany or China, wherever I go, let it be for minutes [on the pitch]."







If Ceballos holds on to see whether he will be handed regular game time at Real Madrid at the start of the season then his decision point would pass the point at which the transfer window in the Premier League closes.



In keeping with the Premier League's new transfer window arrangements, Tottenham will have to have their squad finalised before the league campaign kicks off in early August.





Clubs in other countries have longer in August to do business, potentially putting them at an advantage over Spurs if Ceballos does decide to move on from Real Madrid.



Real Madrid snapped the midfielder up from Real Betis in 2017.





