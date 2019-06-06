I’ll Have To Be Elsewhere If I’m Not Playing – Leeds United Star Warns Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Bailey Peacock-Farrell has warned Leeds United that he will only be staying at Elland Road this season if it is to play games.



The Northern Ireland international goalkeeper started last term as Leeds' number 1 under Marcelo Bielsa.











But he was quickly dropped by Bielsa after the arrival of Kiko Casilla in the January transfer window, being restricted to bench-warming duty as the Whites saw their promotion hopes eventually end in the playoffs.



Peacock-Farrell is fully willing to stay at Leeds, but the goalkeeper only envisages doing so if the Whites give him regular game time.





He was quoted as saying by the Press Association: "If I stay at Leeds I’ll be staying at Leeds to play.







"The two scenarios would probably be I’m staying at Leeds and I’m playing or I’ll have to be elsewhere I think", Peacock-Farrell added, stressing the importance of game time in his decision.



Casilla is still at Leeds, but the Spaniard has been linked with a potential exit due to the club's failure to win promotion.





If Casilla does depart Elland Road, all eyes will be on whether Leeds bring in a new number 1 or revert to trusting in Peacock-Farrell for the upcoming season.



