06/06/2019 - 12:43 BST

Inter Confident of Beating Manchester City To French Teenager

 




Inter are confident of beating Manchester City and Juventus to the signature of France Under-17 captain Lucien Agoume.

Termed the new Paul Pogba, the 17-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of several top European clubs this summer and is likely to leave Sochaux in the coming months.  

 



Inter have made the first move to land the talented youngster and have reached an agreement with the player’s entourage over and his representatives over signing him.

But Manchester City and Juventus have been keen to throw a spanner in the works and are looking to get into the mix for Agoume this summer.
 


However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri remain quietly confident of beating off competition for the young midfielder’s signature.



Inter have received assurances from the player’s entourage about the player moving to the San Siro this summer.

The Serie A giants also have a broad agreement in place with Sochaux and are prepared to pay €4.5m for the youngster.
 


The Inter hierarchy are looking to get the deal over the line soon and snap up Agoume.   
 