Lazio Identify Alternative If Newcastle Target Wesley Does Not Arrive

Lazio are making plans in the event they cannot land Newcastle United target Wesley.



The Rome giants have been in talks with Wesley's side Club Brugge in an effort to reach an agreement, but so far one has proven to be elusive.











They also have competition for Wesley's signature, with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle side interested in the Brazilian.



And Lazio are making plans in the event that they lose out on landing Wesley this summer.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio are pondering a move for Atalanta striker Andrea Petanga.







The hitman has impressed on loan at SPAL and it is claimed Lazio could see an offer of €10m accepted by Atalanta.



Petanga netted 16 times in Serie A for SPAL this season and scored in a 1-0 win over Lazio in March.





Wesley remains Lazio's priority target however and the Serie A giants will work to reach an agreement with Club Brugge.



