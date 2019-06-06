Leeds United Could Open Door For 21-Year-Old To Leave On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could well look to loan out defender Aapo Halme in a bid to streamline their squad ahead of next season.



The Yorkshire giants have gone to work to identify targets for the club this summer as they look to strengthen the squad following a season where they narrowly missed out on promotion.











Funds are expected to be tight and therefore, the club are looking in to bring in loan signings in order to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s hand for the start of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.



The Whites are reportedly interested in signing Brighton centre-back Ben White and Wolves winger Helder Costa on loan deals this summer.





But Leeds are also looking to move out a few players in the coming months and, according to BBC Radio Leeds, Halme, 21, could well be one of the players the club would let leave on loan.







The young defender joined the Whites in January last year and has thus far made just four Championship appearances for the club.



With Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper likely to remain Bielsa’s first choice defensive pairing and Leeds looking to bring in White from Brighton, Halme is unlikely to get much game time.





And so it seems Leeds are prepared to loan out the 21-year-old centre-back if they receive an acceptable offer for him.

