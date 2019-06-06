XRegister
06 October 2018

06/06/2019 - 21:56 BST

Leeds United Plotting To Offer 22-Year-Old New Contract

 




Leeds United intend to offer goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell a new contract this summer. 

The shot-stopper, who lost his starting spot to Kiko Casilla following the Spaniard's arrival in the January transfer window, has warned Leeds that he needs to play next season

 



Peacock-Farrell insists he will be in regular action in the forthcoming campaign and if not at Leeds then elsewhere.

But Leeds are plotting to offer Peacock-Farrell a new contract, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, something which will put the spotlight on the goalkeeper to make a definitive decision over what he wants to do.
 


The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract at Elland Road.



Now a senior international, with Northern Ireland, Peacock-Farrell does not want to sit on the bench at Elland Road.

He is a product of the club's youth academy, rising through the ranks after spending time at Middlesbrough, who released him in 2013.
 


Peacock-Farrell made his senior Leeds debut in April 2016 under former Whites boss Steve Evans

 