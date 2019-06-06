XRegister
06 October 2018

06/06/2019 - 12:49 BST

Leeds United Zero In On Two Premier League Players, Loan Deals Wanted

 




Leeds United are keen to land Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White and Wolves wide-man Helder Costa on loan deals this summer. 

Marcelo Bielsa's side are expected to operate primarily in the loan market this summer after missing out on promotion to the Premier League. 

 



The Whites have now zeroed in on White and Costa as they bid to strengthen Bielsa's group before the squad report back for pre-season training at the end of the month, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Wolves are expected to listen to proposals for Costa, but if the Premier League side want a permanent sale then Leeds are unlikely to be able to compete for his signature.
 


Defender White has been on Bielsa's transfer radar since last summer and Leeds have monitored him.



He finished last season on a loan spell at London Road with Peterborough United and is tipped to be available on loan again this summer

White, it is claimed, is viewed not as a replacement for either Pontus Jansson or Liam Cooper, but as competition for the duo.
 


It remains to be seen how quickly Leeds can kick on with their transfer business.

 