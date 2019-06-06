XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 08:39 BST

Liverpool Hit Gas, Quickly Closing On Meeting Asking Price For Ligue 1 Star

 




Liverpool have pressed the accelerator in the chase for Nicolas Pepe and are close to meeting Lille’s asking price for the Ivory Coast international.

The Ivorian winger is set to leave Lille during the summer transfer window and is believed to be keen on moving to the Premier League ahead of next season.  

 



Bayern Munich ended their interest in the player after coming close to reaching an agreement with Lille as Pepe is keen on a move to England.

Manchester United have been linked with Pepe, but Liverpool are the ones who are claimed to be in pole position to land the winger this summer.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have been in talks with Lille and are closing in on putting together a deal that would get close to the €80m the Ligue 1 club have been demanding.
 



Pepe’s representatives have been in touch with all his suitors and are discussing the sporting projects on offer at different clubs.

The player does not have a preferred club of choice and is prepared to join whichever side will offer him a clear path for his further development.
 


Lille are also not trying to impose any club on Pepe, but Liverpool have taken pole position in the race for his signature.   
 