Liverpool Hit Gas, Quickly Closing On Meeting Asking Price For Ligue 1 Star

Liverpool have pressed the accelerator in the chase for Nicolas Pepe and are close to meeting Lille’s asking price for the Ivory Coast international.



The Ivorian winger is set to leave Lille during the summer transfer window and is believed to be keen on moving to the Premier League ahead of next season.











Bayern Munich ended their interest in the player after coming close to reaching an agreement with Lille as Pepe is keen on a move to England.



Manchester United have been linked with Pepe, but Liverpool are the ones who are claimed to be in pole position to land the winger this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have been in talks with Lille and are closing in on putting together a deal that would get close to the €80m the Ligue 1 club have been demanding.









Pepe’s representatives have been in touch with all his suitors and are discussing the sporting projects on offer at different clubs.



The player does not have a preferred club of choice and is prepared to join whichever side will offer him a clear path for his further development.





Lille are also not trying to impose any club on Pepe, but Liverpool have taken pole position in the race for his signature.

