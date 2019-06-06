XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 09:19 BST

Liverpool Yet To Go Beyond Tracking Stage For Dutch Star But Everton Interested

 




Liverpool have not moved beyond keeping track of Lyon winger Memphis Depay, but the Dutchman has a big fan in the shape of Everton's director of football Marcel Brands.

The former Manchester United winger is considering leaving Lyon this summer after spending two-and-a-half years with the Ligue 1 giants.  

 



The Dutchman wants to play for a bigger club on a bigger stage, but he is yet to receive any interest from one of the bigwigs of European football.

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and there are suggestions Jurgen Klopp is considering bringing in the former Red Devil.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Liverpool have not shown much interest in Depay other than keeping track of his performances at Lyon.



For the moment, there is no concrete interest from the Reds, but Everton deal-maker Brands is a fan and the Toffees are interested.

However, Lyon’s asking price for the player could be too much for Everton, who might not want to spend big money on Depay.
 


It has also been claimed that Depay may not see a move to Everton as a big step forward as they do not have Champions League football to offer.   
 