Liverpool Yet To Go Beyond Tracking Stage For Dutch Star But Everton Interested

Liverpool have not moved beyond keeping track of Lyon winger Memphis Depay, but the Dutchman has a big fan in the shape of Everton's director of football Marcel Brands.



The former Manchester United winger is considering leaving Lyon this summer after spending two-and-a-half years with the Ligue 1 giants.











The Dutchman wants to play for a bigger club on a bigger stage, but he is yet to receive any interest from one of the bigwigs of European football.



He has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and there are suggestions Jurgen Klopp is considering bringing in the former Red Devil.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Liverpool have not shown much interest in Depay other than keeping track of his performances at Lyon.







For the moment, there is no concrete interest from the Reds, but Everton deal-maker Brands is a fan and the Toffees are interested.



However, Lyon’s asking price for the player could be too much for Everton, who might not want to spend big money on Depay.





It has also been claimed that Depay may not see a move to Everton as a big step forward as they do not have Champions League football to offer.

