Lyon Keeping Options Open With Liverpool Target Maxwel Cornet

Lyon have not taken a call on whether to sell Liverpool linked winger Maxwel Cornet during the summer transfer window.



Cornet has been a bit part player for Lyon this season, but he ended the campaign strongly, scoring five goals in the last three league games for the club.



His end to the season has forced Lyon into rethinking their opinion on Cornet, who was largely expected to leave the club this summer, even a few months ago.



Cornet has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool believed to be interested in getting their hands on the 22-year-old Ivory Coast winger.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, no decision has been taken by Lyon or the player over his future at the club beyond the summer transfer window.



He has a contract until 2021 and Lyon have not ruled out keeping Cornet at the club next season.



But the player is likely to demand a new contract before he agrees to stay at Lyon beyond the transfer window.





He has scored 41 goals in 174 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants since joining the club from Metz in 2015.

