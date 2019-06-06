Lyon Star Wants Coaching Team Talks Before Deciding Future, Arsenal and Everton Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Arsenal target Bertrand Traore will only take a decision on his future after understanding Lyon’s plans for him going forward.



Traore’s future at Lyon has been under the scanner this summer and several clubs are interested in getting their hands on the former Chelsea man ahead of next season.













Lyon have not taken a decision on his future and all options are expected to be considered ahead of taking a call.



The player himself is not sure about what he wants this summer and has gone on his summer holidays with his future at Lyon unresolved.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the winger will not take a call on his future until after he returns to Lyon following his holiday.







The former Blue wants to understand what the new Lyon technical team want from him before he takes a decision on whether to stay at the club or not.



Traore has suitors in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Everton keeping tabs on him.





Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are also considering making a move for him this summer.



Traore had interest from China in the winter transfer window.



