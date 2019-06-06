XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 09:33 BST

Lyon Star Wants Coaching Team Talks Before Deciding Future, Arsenal and Everton Keen

 




Everton and Arsenal target Bertrand Traore will only take a decision on his future after understanding Lyon’s plans for him going forward.

Traore’s future at Lyon has been under the scanner this summer and several clubs are interested in getting their hands on the former Chelsea man ahead of next season.
 

 



Lyon have not taken a decision on his future and all options are expected to be considered ahead of taking a call.

The player himself is not sure about what he wants this summer and has gone on his summer holidays with his future at Lyon unresolved.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the winger will not take a call on his future until after he returns to Lyon following his holiday.



The former Blue wants to understand what the new Lyon technical team want from him before he takes a decision on whether to stay at the club or not.

Traore has suitors in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Everton keeping tabs on him.
 


Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are also considering making a move for him this summer.

Traore had interest from China in the winter transfer window.
  
 