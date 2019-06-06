Manchester United Book Daniel James In For Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City winger Daniel James is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The 21-year-old winger almost joined Leeds United in January and even underwent a medical on deadline day before Swansea backed out of the agreement with the Whites.











Leeds continued to keep tabs on the player with a view to signing him in the summer, but the winger is set to move to the Premier League ahead of next season.



Manchester United have been in talks with Swansea over signing James, who made it clear early on that he wanted to move to Old Trafford despite interest from other clubs.





And the club are now close to getting the deal over the line as the player is currently undergoing a medical ahead of completing the move to Manchester United.









Manchester United look to have agreed a deal with Swansea and the fee is expected to be around £15m.



Once James completes the medical, he will sign a contract with Manchester United and become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer.





Manchester United are looking to bring in young players to the club and it seems James will be the first of, the club would hope, many.

