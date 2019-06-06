Manchester United Put Tottenham Star On Transfer Targets Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier is one of the names on the shortlist of targets for Manchester United this summer, according to the Times.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is closing in on a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James, but the Manchester United manager wants to five to six new faces to his squad this summer.











Manchester United are looking to invest in centre-back, right-back, a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder and a forward if Romelu Lukaku is sold.



Nemanja Matic is considered too immobile for the kind of high energy football Solskjaer wants his team to play and the club are considering a couple of options in the market.





It is claimed Tottenham defensive midfielder Dier is one of the names the club are closely tracking with a view to possibly taking him to Old Trafford this summer.







The England international is not a new name for Manchester United as former manager Jose Mourinho was also interested in snapping him up previously.



However, it is unclear whether Tottenham are open to selling Dier or whether they would consider letting him join a fellow top six Premier League side.





West Ham’s 20-year-old midfielder Declan Rice is also a player Manchester United have been keeping tabs on.

