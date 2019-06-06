Marcelo Bielsa Personally Scouted Two Leeds United Targets At Weekend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa was personally present to watch the Ostersund duo of Dino Islamovic and Hosam Aiesh in action last weekend.



Bielsa extended his stay at Leeds following narrowly missing out on promotion from the Championship and is keen to strengthen his squad this summer for another stab at getting back into the Premier League.











The Leeds boss has been in meetings with the director of football Victor Orta regarding recruitment and it seems he is even giving his personal touch to scouting.



Leeds reportedly had scouts watching Islamovic and Aiesh in action for Ostersund last weekend against GIF Sundsvall at the Jamtkraft Arena.





And according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, citing the Ostersunds Posten, Bielsa himself was present at the Jamtkraft Arena to run the rule over the two Ostersund stars, according to the Swedish club's press officer.







With the Leeds boss personally scouting the two players, the Whites are likely to have serious interest in taking the duo to Elland Road this summer.



But Leeds are likely to face stiff competition to land at least one of the two as it has been claimed there is more interest from the Championship in Aiesh.





The 24-year-old right winger has attracted the attention of Nottingham Forest and Reading, who have both expressed concrete interest in the player.



Ostersund have slapped an asking price of €2m on Aiesh, who made his debut for Sweden earlier this year.

