Napoli Sporting Director Meets Romelu Lukaku’s Agency, Indicates Willingness To Join Race

Napoli have been in touch with the representatives of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku to discuss the possibility of signing the Belgian, it has been claimed in Italy.



Inter want to sign the striker this summer and Manchester United are reportedly open to selling him if they receive a fee of around €80m ahead of the start of next season.









Lukaku is keen on a move to Inter, but there are suggestions Napoli are also interested despite claims that the club will not think about signing the striker this summer.



The Serie A giants seem to be conducting groundwork in preparation to launch a bid for Lukaku and it has been claimed that they have been in touch with his representatives.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently conducted a meeting with an official of P&P Sports, the agency that represents Lukaku.







The Napoli deal-maker is claimed to have told the striker’s representatives that they are prepared to start a negotiation with Manchester United.



The Serie A giants are ready to put in an offer of €70m on Manchester United’s table if they receive an indication that the player is keen on a move to the San Paolo.





They are also prepared to offer him a contract worth €10m per season, more than Inter are ready to pay the striker.

