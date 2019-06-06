Napoli Take Romelu Lukaku Deal Soundings, Sceptical Over Feasibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have requested information on the possibility of signing Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, but the club believe the figures of the deal are beyond their reach at the moment.



Lukaku is keen to leave Manchester United this summer and the club are reportedly prepared to let him go if they receive a fee of around the €80m mark.











Inter have identified the Belgian as their priority target and they have been in touch with his agent to construct a deal that would take the striker to the San Siro in the coming months.



It has emerged Napoli are interested and their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, reportedly met the player’s representatives to hold discussions.





Indeed, according to Italian outlet TuttoNapoli, the Serie A giants did enquire about the possibility of signing the Manchester United striker and the probable figures of the deal.







Napoli were told that Manchester United have set an asking price of around €90m for Lukaku, but would accept the figure they paid to Everton for his signature in 2017.



The Serie A giants also held talks with his representatives about the striker’s salary, which is around €11m per season.





Napoli believe they may be able to reach Manchester United's valuation of Lukaku, however they would need the striker to agree a big pay cut, which they feel he is unlikely to do.



The Italian outfit have conceded that Lukaku could be beyond their financial reach but the club remain keen to land a big name player this summer.

