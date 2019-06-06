Next Step Is Now To Win Champions League – Tottenham Hotspur Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur club ambassador Ledley King feels Spurs can take much from their run to the Champions League final and he is keen to see the side learn from Liverpool by going a step further next season to win the trophy.



The Lilywhites beat Manchester City and Ajax on their way to reach the final in Madrid, but were faced with disappointment in the end as they lost the final 2-0 to fellow Premier League side Liverpool.











King, though disappointed to see his team come away empty handed, believes that it will be an important learning curve for Tottenham and will benefit them in the future.



Citing the example of Liverpool, who were the finalists of last year and went on to win it this year, King said that there is no reason why the same cannot happen with Tottenham.





“It was natural for everyone to be disappointed after the game but then quickly my mind started thinking about the job the team did to get there and what an unbelievable achievement and experience it was”, King told his club' official website.







“I’ve said before how proud I was of the team and everyone at the club. They’ve given us all brilliant memories.



“We deserved to be in the final, without doubt. You don’t get there by accident, there are too many top-class teams involved.





“We beat some top teams along the way. It was a brilliant achievement.



"We were disappointed with the result in the final but it’s something that the Club can build on, knowing that we can compete at the highest level.



“The next step is to try to win it. Liverpool lost out in the final last season and they used that experience of having been there before.



"That was arguably the difference between the teams because there wasn’t much in the game at all."



King believes that Spurs' stars will learn from the loss, but it will also drive them on in the Champions League next season.



“The experience will be invaluable and the disappointment will drive the players on. I’ve no doubt about that.



"The players will all want to get back there and take us further one step further.”



Tottenham are expected to strengthen their squad over the summer after going for the last two transfer windows without signing a single player.

