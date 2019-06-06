XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 16:14 BST

Photo: Leeds United Star Delights At International Training After Injury Layoff

 




Leeds United wing-back Ezgjan Alioski has declared his delight at training with the North Macedonia national team, after shaking off an injury. 

Alioski saw his club season for Leeds ended early after he was forced to go under the knife in late April. 

 



He declared his recovery complete in late May, but too late to impact Leeds' season, which ended in defeat in the Championship playoff semi-finals against Frank Lampard's Derby County side.

But Alioski is fit enough for international duty with North Macedonia and posted a photograph of himself in training with his country on social media.
 


North Macedonia have Euro 2020 qualifiers coming up this month against Poland and Austria.



Alioski's country play Poland on 7th June before then taking on Austria on 10th June.

The Leeds star will be bidding to have an impact on North Macedonia's fortunes, but all eyes will be on him to make sure he is fully over his injury blow.
 


Alioski has so far collected 27 caps at international level for North Macedonia, scoring on five occasions.

 